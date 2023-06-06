The studies of these children are going on ‘contract’! Only 48 teachers are permanent in 168 posts, read the report

Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukharjee University: The issue of shortage of teachers in the universities of Ranchi keeps on arising every day. But, amidst these issues, the children are facing problems. There is acute shortage of teachers in Ranchi University and Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University. If we talk about Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University, then there are 168 posts of teachers. But, the number of teachers is only 48. In such a situation, in whose trust is the future of the children, the children and the relatives of the students are also asking this question.

Posts did not increase even after becoming a university

If we tell in detail, before the year 2018, it used to be Ranchi College which came under Ranchi University. But, in 2018 it was given the status of university. But, even after becoming a university, the posts of teachers here were neither increased nor were they appointed. Many vocational courses were started in the university, in which huge amount is collected from the children in the name of fees, but the facilities are not even basic.

1200 children in the department, not a single local teacher

Let us inform that about 1200 children study in the commerce department in this university, but there is not a single permanent teacher here. The whole department is running on the basis of only three to four teachers. Similar is the situation in many other departments where the entire department is running on the trust of contractual and guest teachers. The management of the university says that an application has been sent to the concerned department for the appointment of teachers on vacant posts, but no action is being taken on it.

trouble with children

At the same time, children say that due to non-availability of permanent teachers, they have to face many problems. Neither all the classes can be held nor the experiments can be done in the lab. Children say that due to lack of teachers, hundreds of children study in a class due to which they are not able to ask questions when in doubt. The same teacher teaches in two-three departments, so we are not able to ask him questions separately and we face problems.