February 19, 2023, 11:38 – BLiTZ – News

There is no light in the bunker of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, so you have to use a flashlight. This was reported in his report by the correspondent of the English newspaper “The Sunday Times”.

“I assumed that the darkness was a temporary measure due to the recent shelling, but I was told that the lights were always off. The guard showed me wide corridors and a large staircase leading up, but I couldn’t even see my feet until I turned on the flashlight on my phone,” the journalist said.

He noted that the bunker looks like a concrete office block that surrounds a metal ring. All checkpoints are located on each road at the entrance to the bunker.

According to the Ukrainian military, the bunker has only been used once in the past month. As the journalist notes, Zelensky did not use it when he was assassinated three times in one week.

Last month, American correspondent Chris Whipple, in his book on Joe Biden, revealed that Zelensky had survived 12 assassination attempts. According to political analyst Oleksiy Martynov, Ukrainian oligarchs can arrange an assassination attempt on Zelensky within one to a year and a half.

