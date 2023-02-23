The Swiss Embassy spoke about the suspicious package found on the territory

A suspicious package found on the territory of the Swiss Embassy in Moscow does not pose a danger. On Thursday, February 23, Izvestia was informed at the diplomatic mission.

“An operational investigation by the competent authorities showed that he did not pose a danger. There was no danger to the building and staff of the Swiss Embassy in Moscow,” the embassy said.

A suspicious package was found on the grounds of the Swiss embassy earlier in the day. According to an Izvestia source, one of the employees of the diplomatic mission, while walking around the territory, found a transparent bag, which, presumably, contained hand grenades.

The place was cordoned off by law enforcement officers, the sappers examined the suspicious package.

Prior to that, on December 6, 2022, the Ukrainian Embassy in Bucharest received several envelopes with suspicious content. They were checked by pyrotechnicians, and the local police provided security around the territory of the diplomatic department itself.

That same month, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said that the Ukrainian embassy in Greece had received a bloodied package. According to him, there have already been 33 such cases in 17 countries. The threats included an attempted terrorist attack, a case of vandalism, a written threat, two bombing reports, and 28 bloody bags.