The target of achieving 100% birth-death registration in Jharkhand, the campaign will run for one month

Jharkhand News: The function was organized with the aim of achieving 100% target of birth-death registration in Jharkhand and creating mass awareness related to registration. Under this, a special campaign program started from July 14 to August 14, 2023. On this occasion, Minister Dr. Rameshwar Oraon flagged off the campaign chariot.

In future there should not be a single child whose birth certificate is not made

Minister Dr. Rameshwar Oraon has said that registration of birth and death is very important. Due to its absence, people are facing many problems. It is said that there are many such people, whose date of birth has been registered in their school etc. There, he got his birth certificate. Due to this, before the completion of 60 years, he got retirement on the basis of school birth certificate. At the same time, such examples are also found in many places that the birthday of both younger and elder brother and sister is the same. This campaign is being run by the government to solve all these problems. He said that for this we all have to work together to make people aware, so that there should not be a single child in the future, whose birth certificate has not been prepared.

Registration of birth and death is important

The minister said that registration of death as well as birth is very important. It is useful as an important document in the case of court-court to get the property of the ancestors. Along with this, the death certificate also has an important role in the policy of the bank and LIC. He said that earlier such documents were not made accurate, due to which people had to go through many problems. The main aim of this one-month-long campaign is to make people aware, so that its goal can be achieved.

PHOTOS: 1932 was and will remain our issue, we are not defeated, have come a little behind for long jump: Hemant Soren

Schools will also be part of the campaign: Education Secretary

At the same time, Education Department Secretary K Ravikumar said that registration of birth of children in all schools will be done through this campaign. Every year about six lakh young children are enrolled in schools in the state. The headmasters of all the schools have been directed in this regard. Said that the Election Commission is also running a voter revision campaign from July 31, 2023. In such a situation, the commission will also be able to upgrade the voter list by establishing coordination with the birth and death registration campaign.

Effective in connecting with birth-death registration schemes: Prashant Kumar

Planning and Development Department Secretary Prashant Kumar said that our vision is that the registration system should be simple, there should be no backlog. The importance of birth-death registration is in every field today. If you want to join school, Aadhaar, passport and any scheme, then you will definitely need the certificate of registration. He told that the process of creating a portal for registration at the departmental level is going on. It is our endeavor to prepare such a mechanism in the state so that registration certificates can be delivered to people’s homes. He told that work is also going on to centralize the data of all the people of the state, which will help to curb duplication.

Birth registration is the right of every child: Kaninika Mitra, UNICEF

UNICEF State Head Kaninika Mitra said that registration of births and deaths is mandatory. For this a law was made in 1969. Registration of birth is the right of every child. It is a legal document. People will be benefited by this campaign in the entire state and a concrete information about the population of the state will be available with the government.

Jharkhand: Employees have been frozen in the education office of North Chhotanagpur division for years, no transfer has been done

Jharkhand A Statistical Profile-2022 released

On this occasion, Minister Rameshwar Oraon released ‘Jharkhand A Statistical Profile – 2022’ by Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Jharkhand. Giving information about the book, Director-cum-Additional Chief Registrar (Birth-Death) Rajeev Ranjan said that the data for the financial years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 has been included in this book. Data related to agricultural statistics, life expectancy, state income, daily wages of agricultural laborers and industrial statistics have been included in the book by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics. Apart from this, various departments like Health, Energy, Roads, Mines, Animal Husbandry, Water Resources, Education, Rural Work, Transport, Rural Development, Tourism, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Social Security, Forest, Cooperative, Panchayati Raj, Commercial Tax, Data related to food supply, employment and information technology have been included. An effort has been made by the directorate to include data related to social and economic status in this book. He said that there are 28 chapters in the book, in which statistics of various departments have been published.

key points of the campaign

During the special campaign, public awareness campaign is being conducted by putting up posters, banners etc. in all 4962 birth-death registration units of the state, so that the target of 100 percent registration can be achieved.

In this work, all the declared indicators such as Anganwadi workers, Sahiyas and headmasters of schools have been entrusted with the responsibility of providing birth information form-1 and death information form-2 to the concerned registrar (birth-death).

After checking the information form received from the informants, the registrar will ensure registration of births and deaths by completing all necessary procedures. After this birth/death certificate will be made available to the concerned person.

The campaign will also be promoted through mobile vehicles.

In addition to banners, posters at all important places, information and information related to birth-death registration will be broadcast on digital screens.

The main objective of this program is to get 100% registration of births and deaths in the light of the instructions of ORGI, New Delhi. This type of special campaign is being organized for the first time in the state, so that all of you can be aware of the importance of birth-death registration and the benefits derived from it.

their presence

Education Secretary K Ravikumar, Secretary cum Chief Registrar (Birth-Death), Planning and Development Department Prashant Kumar, Director cum Additional Chief Registrar (Birth-Death) Economic Statistics Directorate Rajeev Ranjan, Director Social Welfare Bhuvnesh Pratap Singh, UNICEF State Head Kaninika Mitra and Officer on Special Duty Hriday Kumar along with officials of various departments were present.

Koderma MLA Dr. Neera Yadav said – Do you get oxygen from tomatoes? Leave the food )Jharkhand News