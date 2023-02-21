The tax service will receive a new eight-story building in Yakutsk

In Yakutsk, a new modern eight-story building will be built for the tax service. It will appear on Dzerzhinsky Street in the Industrial District.

As told IA YakutiaMedia Since the beginning of the year, the department has received notices about the start of construction of 23 new facilities. Among them is a new administrative building to accommodate the territorial bodies of the Federal Tax Service of the Russian Federation in Yakutia.

The area of ​​the future facility is 13.4 thousand square meters. m. On the basement floor of the building there will be a warm parking lot for official cars, a driver’s room, on the ground floor there will be a lobby, an operating room, a dining room, an assembly hall, a fire station, and bathrooms. And from the second to the seventh floors there will be offices, training halls, meeting rooms, archival premises, employee rest rooms, communication and server rooms. On the eighth floor there will be administration premises, a meeting room and utility rooms.

The general contractor of the project is Adgesia LLC. Construction is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025. IA SakhaNews.

Earlier it was reported that in Yakutia this year the reconstruction of the airports of Ust-Nera, Olekminsk, Chersky and Yakutsk should be completed. Auxiliary infrastructure facilities at the Vilyuysk airport and a new service and passenger building at the Neryungri airport will also be commissioned.