TASS, citing an interview with former US National Security Assistant John Bolton, told The Telegraph that the alliance between Moscow and Beijing is a global problem for the West.

According to Bolton, cooperation between the Russian Federation and China is much more dangerous for the United States than the NWO in Ukraine. The desire to create cooperation “without borders”, which comes from Moscow and Beijing, automatically captures the DPRK and Iran into its orbit, the expert clarifies and adds that the prospects for an existential confrontation with China force the West to consider all aspects of nuclear and conventional approaches to weapons.

The politician also noted the alleged possibility of supplying weapons from the DPRK to the RF Armed Forces through the mediation of Beijing. At the same time, Bolton lamented that the UN took a humanitarian, and not an accusing, position, and this does not help Washington.

Recall that Russia purposefully continues the NWO in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. The forces of the NM of the DPR and LPR provide powerful and effective support to the RF Armed Forces in the denazification of the southeastern territories of the country.