The temple which was once demolished by Aurangzeb, PM Modi has made it a temple of democracy!

Dr. Mayank Chaturvedi

Bhopal, 26 May (Hindustan Times). The country is going to get a grand and already much expanded and fulfilling all the requirements Parliament House. The sense of pride associated with the construction of this building is that after 75 years of freedom from slavery, independent India is about to announce its own “self”.

The Parliament House, built during the British period before independence, will now become a historical heritage. The new Parliament House is a temple of democracy built by its own people. In fact, this is the expression of independent India, in which for the first time there is a fragrance of belongingness everywhere inside and outside. It is the effort of our own people and the people’s power is our own.

This is a matter of immense pride for the state of Madhya Pradesh. Call it a coincidence or a good luck, now the Parliament House, which is going to be historic, was also built by the British on the basis of a replica of Madhya Pradesh. At that time, the British had taken the design of the Parliament House from the very old Chausath Yogini temple built in a small village in Morena district, located in Madhya Pradesh, which is located here on Mitawali-Padawali. This temple was built by the Kachhapa king Devpal. At that time the temple was a place to impart education in astrology and mathematics based on the transit of the Sun. The Archaeological Survey of India declared the said temple as a historical heritage in 1951 and now it is looked after by the Archaeological Survey of India.

The new Parliament House is a replica of the Sun Temple of the Parmar dynasty.

Today, when we have Apna Dharti, Apna Ambar, Apna Hindustan, even then the Central Vista Project of New Delhi and the new Parliament House took shape as a replica of the Sun Temple of the Parmar dynasty located in Madhya Pradesh under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Is. Going into the depths of archaeological research, the replica that emerges is exactly that of the historical Vijaya Temple or popularly known as Surya Mandir, built during Parmar period in Vidisha district. In its time, like today’s newly built Parliament House, the grandeur of this temple was built, but this temple was demolished by Aurangzeb, who was suffering from Islamic, fanatic and jihadi mentality of that time, and in place of the temple, the Gyanvapi Mosque of Varanasi or Like the mosque built on Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, a mosque was built here too.

In relation to this temple and the new Parliament House, Dr. Anand Singh Rana, provincial vice-president and historian of the History Compilation Committee, said that the Parmar dynasty was one of the powerful dynasties in medieval India, whose power was spread far and wide. The rulers of this dynasty successfully ruled from Mount Abu to the Indus region during 800 to 1327 AD.

Pro. Anand Singh said that the Parmar dynasty was a worshiper of Lord Shiva and the Sun, so they got the Sun temples constructed with maximum Shiva-Shakti during their reign. The ancient Sun Temple found in Vidisha was also built by Parmar descendants, the proofs of this are present today. King Krishna’s Prime Minister Chalukya Vanshi Vachaspati had played his role in shaping this Sun Temple in the 11th century and got the best sculptors built.

The study of history and the evidence obtained also shows that the magnificence and grandeur of this temple was troubling the Mughal rulers from the very beginning. They kept looking for many opportunities to end it, but as long as the Hindu king remained powerful, they could not dare to break it.

Aurangzeb destroyed the temple with 11 cannons

According to historical documents, in the 17th century, the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb destroyed the temple by firing shells from 11 cannons. During his time there was a lot of looting here. Many people were put to death. Many remains of this temple were buried here and the mosque was raised over it. Even after this, the story of how Aurangzeb had built a mosque by demolishing the Sun Temple was never buried among the generations of the remaining people here.

Pro. Anand Singh Rana says that the claim of the Hindus to have a temple at this place continued and when the remains of the temple were found in the excavation of 1934, it became clear once again that it was a grand temple in its original form. When more deep digging was done, a grand building in the form of a temple came to the fore. After which the Archaeological Department took this entire complex under its control for study.

Newly constructed Parliament House dedicated to Bijasan Mata

Professor Alkesh Chaturvedi, a scholar of history and Registrar of Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indian Studies, also agrees with this. He also agreed that the appearance of the new Parliament House is similar to that of the Vidisha temple. It is the exact replica of the same.

They say that the land of Madhya Pradesh is full of ancient architecture. It is also the workplace of Raja Bhoj, the author of Samarangana Sutra, an important book on architecture. The former Parliament House is based on the architecture of Mitavali of Morena and 64 Yogini Temple of Jabalpur. The newly constructed Parliament House is based on the Bijamandal dedicated to Bijasan Mata or Charchika Devi, the deity of Parmar dynasty located in Vidisha. It makes us proud to lay the foundation of New India on the architecture based on the splendor of ancient India.

BJP is India’s heritage – Dr. Hitesh Vajpayee

Former cabinet minister of Bharatiya Janata Party (MP) and currently BJP State Spokesperson Dr. Hitesh Vajpayee expresses his happiness that Madhya Pradesh has got this distinction for the second time that the ancient archaeological monument established here The new Parliament House has been built on the basis of heritage. He said, “BJP is India’s heritage.” Along with this, he also shared a picture in which both the old and the new Parliament House are pictures.

Vidisha’s historian Govind Devalia also confirms that the new Parliament House has been built exactly on the lines of the Sun Temple. The two massive pillars built over the gate of the ancient Sun Temple match the entrance to the new Parliament House. They express happiness that the Modi government at the Center has chosen the form of the Sun Temple of Vidisha for the replica and shape of the new Parliament House. Vidisha’s senior journalist Rakesh Meena also says that it is a matter of pride for Vidisha that the new Parliament House has been constructed on the basis of the Sun Temple model here. Surely this temple reflects the immense interest of the famous kings of Parmar period towards art. Even today the stones here are giving proof that how grand this temple must have been in its golden age.