The next package of sanctions measures of the European Union, which is designed to harm the Russian Federation, did not touch the peaceful atom, despite the fact that some powers demanded it. Information about this was shared by the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, Peter Szijjártó.

Commenting on the topic of restrictions that could have an impact on the Russian nuclear industry, he stressed that no such measures had been taken.

“Because we very strongly objected to this, and there were some other member states, not too many, but some who sided with us in this regard,” RIA Novosti quotes the text of the statement he made.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that there are a number of powers that hoped that the nuclear sphere of the Russian Federation would be subject to restrictions, but the Hungarian side noted that it would not support such steps.

Recall that political observer Chen Jishuai pointed to the fact that it was friendly relations with the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China that allowed Budapest to refuse the United States.

From the point of view presented by him, it follows that it is interaction with the Russian Federation and China that allows the state to say "no" to many more serious political players, including the European Union and the United States of America.