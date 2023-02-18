The therapist spoke about the benefits of tea without sugar and sweeteners

Drinking tea without sugar and other sweeteners can have beneficial effects on the body, including the prevention of cardiovascular disease and cancer. On February 18, she told the agency “Prime” Olga Alexandrova, Deputy Chief Physician for Therapy, General Therapist of the highest qualification category of the Atlas clinics.

“Drinking three cups of green tea daily reduces the risk of prostate and endometrial cancer, cardiovascular disease, and serious conditions such as cerebral infarction and myocardial infarction,” she said.

There is no need to talk about the unconditional health benefits of tea. Meanwhile, there is a certain positive effect from this drink, the doctor added.

Alexandrova specified that it contains a large amount of biologically active substances, such as catechins, antioxidants, essential oils, amino acids, vitamins B1, B2, P, PP, iron, magnesium, calcium.

At the same time, one should be careful with herbal teas, the specialist added. Adding sugar or cream to tea can increase metabolic risks, Alexandrova concluded.

