The third part of Tanu Weds Manu is coming soon, Kangana Ranaut made a special request to the makers

Tanu Weds Manu 3: It’s been eight years since the romantic drama, ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ released and its magic continues to resonate with audiences across the globe. The film remains one of the best film franchises in the last few decades. Directed by Aanand L. Rai and starring the charismatic pair of R Madhavan-Kangana Ranaut, this romantic comedy-drama won the hearts of millions.

Recently, the second part of the franchise Tanu Weds Manu Returns completed eight years. On the occasion, Kangana Ranaut shared a throwback picture from the sets, which also featured Aanand L Rai. Along with the picture, the actress said, “As TWMR completes 8 years on public demand, I request Aanand L Rai ji to make a part 3. Kya bolte ho dosto”.

‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ released in 2015 and was a romantic comedy. It was a sequel to the 2011 film Tanu Weds Manu starring IR Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles. The enchanting journey of Tanuja ‘Tanu’ Trivedi and Manoj ‘Manu’ Sharma, two characters who won the hearts of the audience with their distinctive charm. R Madhavan’s portrayal of the sincere and lovable Manu deeply impressed the audience and Kangana Ranaut’s stellar performance in the dual roles of Tanu and Datto.

In an interview about the film’s success, R Madhavan said, “It’s hard to believe that it’s been eight years since ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ released. The film holds a special place in my heart, and I still Overwhelmed by the love and support it has been pouring in. I am thankful to the team behind the film and the audience for making this journey such a memorable one.”