The time has not yet come for peace talks in Ukraine – DOS

February 24, 2023

The leader of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz, pointed to the fact that it would be premature to enter into a negotiation process to end the battles on Ukrainian territory. He noted that this should be done when there is room for full-fledged reconciliation.

As part of the dialogue with the host of the ZDF television channel, he pointed out the fact that the dialogue is not needed now because it will not allow achieving the desired goals.

“Now the negotiations will lead nowhere. It must be understood that President Putin currently allows only one form of negotiation, namely, that someone surrender unconditionally, and he will achieve all his goals, ”reads the text of the statement he made.

He noted that he wants to continue talking with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in order to try to convey his own point of view to him.

Recall that the rallies that are planned to be held on the territory of the German capital in the next few days can influence the point of view of the German government in relation to the transfer of weapons to Kyiv. This information is disseminated by the Daily Mail newspaper.

Speaking about the need to stop the escalation of the confrontation and start the negotiation process with the Russian Federation, the Germans organizing the rally urged fellow citizens to take part in it. It will take place this Saturday. Read more on the topic in the material of the BLiTZ.