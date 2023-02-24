February 24, 2023, 16:39 – BLiTZ – News

The Times diplomatic journalist Katherine Philp presented six possible scenarios for ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, including even nuclear war and NATO intervention.

In her article, the author notes that the end of Russia’s hostilities is still unclear, so she wondered what the outcome of this conflict might be.

The first possible scenario is a peace agreement, but Ukraine’s acceptance of such a peace would be difficult. The second scenario is a “war of attrition”.

The third scenario is a ceasefire, which could freeze the conflict. The fourth scenario is “Russia’s retreat and Ukraine’s victory.” The fifth scenario is “the collapse of Ukraine and the victory of Russia.”

Finally, the sixth scenario is “nuclear war or NATO intervention”, which could be caused by the use of nuclear weapons by Russia, which will become a red line for NATO and provoke its intervention.

“It is difficult to imagine any other scenario that would lead to direct NATO intervention,” the article says.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.