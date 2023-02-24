The diplomatic correspondent for the British newspaper The Times, Catherine Philp, named six scenarios that, in her opinion, could end the conflict in Ukraine. The relevant article was published on site February 23 edition.

Philp’s first possible scenario was a peace deal. In her opinion, Russia allegedly wants to “force Kyiv into an unfavorable peace,” and it would be a very difficult task to seat the Ukrainian side at the negotiating table.

The British journalist called the second option “a war of attrition”. The third is a ceasefire and subsequent freezing of the conflict.

The fourth scenario, in her opinion, is “the retreat of Russia and the victory of Ukraine.” However, what exactly will be considered a victory for Ukraine is not yet clear, Philp writes. According to her, most of Kyiv’s supporters in the West believe that Crimea is “lost forever.”

The journalist also called the victory of Russia a possible scenario, indicating this scenario as the fifth in a row. The sixth scenario involves the start of a nuclear war or NATO intervention. In her opinion, this is possible if Russia uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

On February 18, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the risk of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine for the North Atlantic Alliance is currently incomparable with the danger of a Russian victory.

The day before, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, noted that the involvement of the North Atlantic Alliance in the conflict in Ukraine had become maximum. She pointed to provocative activities carried out by the countries of the alliance for many years before the outbreak of the conflict and direct leadership of the Kyiv regime after it began.

At the same time, retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter noted that Russia, in his opinion, is on the way to victory in the Ukrainian conflict.

On February 16, Stoltenberg called on NATO to prepare for a multi-year standoff with Russia. At the same time, he admitted that he cannot predict how long this confrontation will last, because everything can change suddenly.

On January 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia’s victory in the conflict in Ukraine was inevitable.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

