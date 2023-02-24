The timing of the opening of the Consulate General of Belarus in St. Petersburg has been announced

The Consulate General of Belarus in St. Petersburg will open until July 1. This is stated in the decree of the Russian government, published on the portal of legal information on Friday, February 24.

Thus, until that time, the branch of the embassy of the republic will be closed in the city.

Earlier, in January, the government approved the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation to open a consulate general of Belarus in St. Petersburg, writes 78.ru. The department, in addition to the Leningrad region and the city itself, will include the territories of Karelia, Komi, the Nenets Autonomous Okrug, as well as the Arkhangelsk, Vologda and Murmansk regions.

Earlier, on February 17, it was reported that Russia was denouncing the agreement on the establishment of the Czech Consulate General in Yekaterinburg, the work of which was previously stopped by the Czech side.

Prior to that, on February 4, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, announced that the Czech Republic was inactive in the issue of normalizing relations with Russia. According to her, the country is not taking any concrete steps to improve the situation.