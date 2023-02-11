The top of the statue of Jesus Christ in Rio de Janeiro was struck by lightning

Taken from social media

The famous statue of Christ the Redeemer, which is located in Brazil, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, was struck by lightning. The moment when lightning hits the head of the statue eyewitnesses shared on social networks.

Earlier it became known that in Rio de Janeiro launched a campaign to raise funds for the preservation and maintenance of the statue of Christ the Redeemer due to the downturn in the country’s economy. At the same time, it was noted that the church allocates about $ 889 a year to maintain the statue, which is too often struck by lightning. For example, in 2010, the fingers, head and eyebrows of Christ the Redeemer were damaged by lightning, after this incident restoration work was carried out and lightning rods were installed.