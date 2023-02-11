Connect with us
Молния ударила в голову известной статуи Христа

News

The top of the statue of Jesus Christ in Rio de Janeiro was struck by lightning

Published on

February 11 – BLiTZ. The famous statue of Christ the Redeemer, which is located in Brazil, in the city of Rio de Janeiro, was struck by lightning. The moment when lightning hits the head of the statue eyewitnesses shared on social networks.

Lightning struck the head of the famous statue of Christ

Taken from social media

Earlier it became known that in Rio de Janeiro launched a campaign to raise funds for the preservation and maintenance of the statue of Christ the Redeemer due to the downturn in the country’s economy. At the same time, it was noted that the church allocates about $ 889 a year to maintain the statue, which is too often struck by lightning. For example, in 2010, the fingers, head and eyebrows of Christ the Redeemer were damaged by lightning, after this incident restoration work was carried out and lightning rods were installed.

North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch
Trending
North Korean spies in South Korea use spy watch

Brazilian woman rescued after being locked up by her mother for 20 years

February 11, 2023 at 08:19

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:
Desk Blitz

Blitz’s Editorial Board is not responsible for the stories published under this byline. This includes editorials, news stories, letters to the editor, and multimedia features on BLiTZ

Click to comment

Leave a Comment

More in News

Subscribe to BLiTZ via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to BLiTZ and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Popular

Nazis, Huns of Nazis, WW2, German, Europe, Asia, Middle East, Nazi, Germans

Opinion

Israel on an upward trajectory
SkyPower Global, SkyPower, Kerry Adler, Josh Adler, ConvrtX

News

Notorious fraudster Kerry Adler runs false propaganda
Joe Biden, Pulitzer, NATO, Nord Stream, Germany, Europe, Russian

International

Joe Biden bombed Nord Stream through US Navy
Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Kerry Adler, Josh Adler, MIT

News

Kerry Adler and son Josh involved in blackmailing UAE residents
Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris, Jill Biden, State of the Union, Edwin Pitti, SiriusXM, Megyn Kelly

International

Why Jill Biden kissed Kamala’s husband?
To Top
%d bloggers like this: