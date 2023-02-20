The tourism industry compared the Russians with a “tidbit” for foreign resorts

Russian tourists have always been among the leaders in terms of purchasing power and terms of stay in foreign resorts, which is why there was a constant struggle for them. On February 20, Vice-President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT) Yuri Barzykin spoke about this during a press conference at the Izvestia Information Center.

So he answered the question about the losses that European countries suffer due to the reduction in the tourist flow from Russia.

“Of course, we are more concerned about our own resorts, and at the same time we do not rejoice at the problems of our former partners, but we do not grieve either. Because occupancy is their own business, they must understand what follows these or those actions. Others will come instead of some, but why is there always a struggle for the Russian tourist market, like for such a tasty pie? Because the Russians have always been in the top three [лидеров] on purchases, on a check, on an excursion, ”the expert emphasized.

According to Barzykin, the attractiveness of Russian tourists is also due to the length of their stay in the resorts. For example, in the Czech resort city of Karlovy Vary, Russians came to be treated – that is, for two weeks or more. At the same time, tourists from other countries come here mainly only for the weekend.

“Therefore, they are deprived of such an organized flow not only in Karlovy Vary, but also in Cyprus, and on the Mediterranean coast as a whole,” added the Vice President of the Union of Tourism Industry.

Earlier in February, the mayor of Karlovy Vary, Andrea Pfeffer-Ferklova, spoke of serious losses due to the outflow of Russian tourists. According to her, tourists from Russia made up the majority of visitors to resort facilities. If the authorities fail to find new tourists, the resort business in the city is in danger of dying, the mayor stressed.

At the end of December, the PCT told Izvestia that the flow of tourists from the Russian Federation to Europe in 2022 had decreased by 80–90% due to logistical difficulties and higher prices. As Alexan Mkrtchyan, vice-president of the Alliance of Russian Travel Agencies, clarified, Finland, Greece, Cyprus and Poland suffered the most due to the decrease in the flow of tourists from Russia.