The trainer recommended five exercises for home circuit training

Trainer Kate Meyer named five effective home workout exercises. It is reported by “Lenta.ru”.

The specialist advised doing a circuit training with short breaks to restore breathing for 30 minutes. She noted that circuit training should include ten repetitions of each movement, after which you can move on to the next one.

Trainer Meyer recommended that you start your workout with jump squats. To perform this exercise, you should do a low squat and jump up when lifting, turning 180 degrees. After that, move on to the next movement – lunges to a 90-degree angle at the knee of the front leg. The trainer called this exercise the most effective.

The specialist also advised doing one round of burpees and moving on to the Spider-Man Plank. The latter involves going into a regular plank, after which the arms are bent at the elbow joints, and the knees are moved to the side, alternately pulling up to the elbows.

The fitness expert recommends push-ups to end your circuit workout.

