The trend of court marriage increased in Bihar, so far this year 757 couples held each other’s hand in the court of Patna district

Pramod Jha, Patna. The trend of marriage without band-music has increased among the youth. Youth are insisting on court marriage as an ideal marriage. The youth are holding each other’s hands after reaching the registry office. The number of court marriages is increasing in Patna Under Registration Office. At the same time, the number of people who get registered after getting married is also increasing. Till June 24 this year, 757 youths have held each other’s hand in the registry office, while the number of people who have registered after marriage is 590.

On an average more than five couples are doing court marriage every day

According to experts, the youth have started seeing court marriage as an easy and budget-friendly option. With the increase in the level of education, the number of people doing court marriages is also increasing. On an average, more than five couples are doing court marriage every day in Patna District Registry Office.

Court marriage costs less

Instead of traditional marriages, the trend towards court marriage has increased among the youth. Especially the youth are insisting on court marriage due to the high expenditure in marriage. Court marriage is being done at low cost. In such a situation, the trend of marriage without band and music is being seen. After reaching the court with the witnesses, the marriage is taking place. Only at the time of application for marriage, the age of the groom should be 21 years and the age of the bride should be 18 years. Proof has to be given for this. 30 days time is fixed for claim-objection. If there is no objection, the marriage is approved.

Increasing number of court marriages

Year – Court Marriage – Registration after marriage

2020- 800- 800

2021- 1197- 869

2022- 1440- 1212

2023 (June 24) – 757 – 590

(The figure is of the District Under-Registrar Office)

Benefits of registration after marriage

There are advantages of registering after marriage. Relationships get legal sanction. Registration is necessary for going abroad with husband and wife. It is easy in the legal process of visa, passport or divorce etc. Those who do inter-caste marriage get a fixed deposit incentive benefit of Rs 2 lakh from the Social Welfare Department on applying within a year. Patna District Under-Registration cum Special Marriage Officer Dhananjay Kumar Rao told that most of the applications are registered under the Hindu Marriage Act 1955. Many applications also come under the Special Marriage Act 1954.

In Bihar, the boy’s mother arrived with a wedding procession by changing the bridegroom, when the girl’s family came to know, then know what happened ..

Fee fixed in registry office

Marriage notice fee: Rs 100

Marriage registration fee: Rs 200

Marriage Search Fee for the current year : Rs.50

Marriage copy fee: Rs 100

Marriage commission fee: Rs 600

Marriage objection fee: Rs 100