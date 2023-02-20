The UFC did not find facts of cheating Makhachev before the fight

UFC Vice President Jeff Nowitzki said on February 19 that the Australian Combat Commission had not found any evidence of Russian fighter Islam Makhachev’s unsportsmanlike activities.

Thus, he commented on the accusations of allegedly cheating Makhachev to win the duel with the Australian Alexander Volkanovski.Sport Express”.

In addition, the commission has a rule banning rehydration drips. If it were possible to prove the use of a dropper by a Russian athlete, he would be found guilty, Nowitzki concluded.

The Russian defeated Australian Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284, held on February 12 in the Australian city of Perth, and defended his lightweight title for the first time.

Now 31-year-old Makhachev has 24 wins and one loss behind him, and 34-year-old Volkanovski has 25 wins and two losses.

Later, on February 14, Volkanovski hinted that defending champion Makhachev may have been cheating ahead of their fight at UFC 284. According to him, he allegedly used IVs after cutting weight, which is prohibited, as they could potentially be used to hide use doping.

Makhachev himself denied these accusations. He said that he was tested several times for doping both before and after the fight.

Also on February 16, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev said that there were no charges from the UFC or the anti-doping commission against him. All allegations of doping are hearsay.