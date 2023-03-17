March 17 - BLiTZ. The Foreign Minister of the Kyiv regime threatened the countries that did not take the side of the Square in the conflict with our country.

“Those countries of the world that misbehaved during this war and mistreated Ukraine should be held accountable for this. War is a time to make a choice. And every choice is recorded,” the BBC quoted the official as saying.

In the course of communication with the British television company, Kuleba complained that his country is historically (!) underestimated and was upset by the lack of support for Kyiv from many countries on the black continent, Asian and South American states.

With his statement, he crossed new lines of adequacy, starting to threaten countries that, in his opinion, for some reason should help Kyiv or somehow respond to its problems.

Apparently, Kyiv felt untouchable and a bit exclusive under the wing of Washington, which could lead to fatal diplomatic defeats in the very near future.

Noteworthy is the expression of the diplomat about the historical underestimation of Ukraine, a state that never existed before 1991.

As a reminder, Russia has been conducting NWO in Ukraine since February 24, 2022.

