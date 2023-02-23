The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry urged Scholz to cross the red lines in the supply of weapons to Kyiv

In Ukraine, more bold decisions are expected from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz regarding the supply of weapons to Kyiv, including moving beyond the “self-drawn red lines.” This was stated on February 23 by the former Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, and now the country’s deputy foreign minister, Andriy Melnyk.

He urged Scholz to break the existing “borders of what is permitted” and provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) with everything necessary.

“We expect further bold decisions, first of all, the supply of fighters,” the diplomat said in an interview with the TV channel. Welt.

As the Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine noted, the policy of the German Chancellor regarding the supply of weapons to Kyiv has a zigzag course.

“By announcing military assistance to Ukraine two days after the start of the conflict, Scholz committed an “epoch-making taboo violation.” However, its implementation is very late, more reminiscent of a zigzag course with many setbacks than a strategic advance,” he said.

Prior to this, on February 1, Melnyk said that in Germany they hope in vain to limit themselves to helping Kyiv only with tanks. According to him, the decision of the German authorities to supply the Leopard was a difficult “tank birth”. He noted that Ukraine has the right to demand much more weapons from Germany. Moreover, according to Melnik, it is in Berlin.

On January 25, the German government announced a decision to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Germany is ready to form two tank battalions, and at the first stage, Berlin will send a company of 14 tanks.

After, on January 31, a mass anti-war rally was held in the German city of Nuremberg against sending Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The protesters came out with placards that read: “We are the red line!”. At the same time, the movement of the column was accompanied by drumming.

On February 15, Bundestag member and former head of the Left Party parliamentary faction Gregor Gysi noted that Germany should stop supplying arms to Ukraine and start peace talks. In addition, he called for participation in a peace demonstration at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, which will take place on February 25.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.