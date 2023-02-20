The UN did not evaluate the words of Harris about the “crime of Russia” in Ukraine

February 20, 2023, 23:51 – BLiTZ – News

The statement of the Vice-President of the United States of America Kamala Harris about the commission of the Russian Federation “crimes against humanity” in Ukraine was refused to be assessed at the United Nations. This comment was made by the official representative of the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric. He stressed that the appropriate definitions should be given by the competent authorities.

Recall that in the United States of America it was officially established that the Russian Federation allegedly “committed a crime against humanity” by deploying a special operation (SVO) in Ukraine. This statement was made today, February 18, by Deputy Prime Minister Kamala Harris. The politician emphasized that Washington took into account all the existing evidence of Russia’s actions in Ukraine and correlated them with the current standards of international law.

Dujarric commented on this as follows: “There are a number of investigative mechanisms in Ukraine, including within the framework of the ICC, human rights monitoring and others. Such determinations should be made by the competent legal authorities – it is not for the UN Secretary General to state such things until the investigation is completed and a decision is made by the competent authorities.

