The UN General Assembly (GA) did not accept an amendment by Belarus to the anti-Russian resolution “On the principles of a just world” calling on member countries to refrain from sending weapons to Ukraine, reports “RIA Newson Friday, February 24th.

The organization did not agree to condemn the words of Western leaders about the Minsk agreements.

On February 22, the Belarusian delegation proposed an amendment to the Western draft resolution of the UN General Assembly calling on member countries to refrain from sending weapons to Ukraine.

The anti-Russian resolution “On the principles of a just world” was adopted on February 23 by the UN General Assembly. 141 countries voted for the document, seven voted against, including Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Mali, Nicaragua, Syria and Eritrea. Thirty-two delegations abstained, including China.

In December 2022, ex-Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel made a resonant statement that the Minsk agreements were signed in order to give Ukraine time and “help it become stronger.” She noted that all the countries participating in the Minsk agreements understood that the conflict in Ukraine was only suspended, and the problem itself was not resolved. This was confirmed by former French President Hollande.

Later, on January 27, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the Normandy format negotiations on Ukraine were a political imitation.

On February 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also called the West’s policy of isolating Russia a failure, noting that the country, in opposition to the efforts of London and Washington, continues to strengthen its ties with other states. The diplomat expressed confidence in Moscow’s ability to endure and emerge from this confrontation even stronger.