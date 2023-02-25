February 25, 2023, 13:48 – BLiTZ – News The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on the eve of the anniversary of the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine. It was approved by 141 states, seven opposed and 32 abstained. RIA Novosti columnist Pyotr Akopov analyzed the past events.

Leading Western politicians have already declared their victory, but experts emphasize that most of the countries that supported the resolution are not in the West. For example, Serbia and Hungary voted “yes”, but continue to protect their national interests.

Some other states, such as Afghanistan and Myanmar, have also voted yes, but do not support Western policies. It is noted that China and India abstained from voting, and many countries, including Belarus, did not support the resolution.

This suggests that Russia is not isolated, and the West is simply skillfully manipulating the vote. This may be an important element of the information war against Russia.

Akopov summarizes that some politicians continue to claim that they have “rallyed the whole world against Russia,” but the real balance of power in the West and beyond may be different.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Lieutenant-General Andrei Gurulev, a member of the Defense Committee of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are suffering huge losses near Artemivsk and Maryinka.

French MEP Thierry Mariani spoke about the dangers of pandering to the demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the deputy, if you blindly follow the requests of the Ukrainian president, the European Union will face economic collapse.