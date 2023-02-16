The UN responded to calls to exclude Russia from the organization

The UN believes that calls for the exclusion of Russia from the world organization do not contribute to achieving peace in Ukraine. This was stated on February 16 at a briefing by the official representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations, Stéphane Dujarric.

“We do not believe that the exclusion of countries [из ООН] contributes to the long-term search for peace,” Dujarric said.

He stressed that this is the principled position of the UN.

The Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly called for Russia to be excluded from the UN. In particular, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba pointed out that the Russian Federation has no right to remain a permanent member of the UN Security Council and continue its activities in the UN as a whole.

At the end of last year, European Council President Charles Michel called for a mechanism to suspend Russia’s membership in the United Nations Security Council, accusing Moscow of violating international law. At the same time, he admitted that at the moment it is impossible to exclude Russia from the UN Security Council, because this step “will lead to a dead end in the very concept of UN security.”

The first deputy head of the international committee of the Russian Federation Council, Vladimir Dzhabarov, in response to this, said that the suspension of Moscow’s membership in the organization’s Security Council is impossible, because the existence of the UN will basically cease on this.

In addition, in December 2022, security expert Robert Farley said that Russia is too important and big a country to be completely isolated from the rest of the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

