The unification of Russia and Belarus is not predicted – DOS

February 16, 2023, 15:03 – BLiTZ – News Belarus has taken a leading position in the news agenda of the Russian information field.

Political scientists, experts and authors of specialized telegram channels are widely discussing the upcoming meeting of the presidents of the two countries, which will be held on February 17 in Moscow.

Moreover, according to some experts, revolutionary initiatives on the integration of Russia and Belarus can be announced during the Annual Address of the President of Russia to the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

Is political unification of Russia and Belarus possible?

Nikolai Mezhevich, Head of the Center for Belarusian Studies of the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Doctor of Economics, presented his own point of view on this issue:

Political unification of Russia and Belarus? A reasonable question arises: “Why is this necessary?”

If we think theoretically, then, of course, a significant part, although not all, of the Belarusian people will support this idea.

But what do we really need? Plant a flag in Brest or have a real friend? For more than thirty years the Republic of Belarus has been an independent state.

The task of faster and more efficient integration may indeed be on the agenda today. There are thirty-three dozen problems that need to be addressed in Russian-Belarusian relations. But even in the current conditions, these problems can be solved calmly and without escalating the situation.

Therefore, we do not predict any political unification of the two countries in the coming days.

