The Union Home Minister will perform Bhumi Pujan of the country’s first co-operative institution-run Sainik School on July 4.

Mehsana / Ahmedabad, July 3 (Hindustan Times). Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will perform Bhumi Pujan of Motilal Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School at Boriyavi village in Mehsana district on Tuesday. Rs 75 crore will be spent on its construction and it will be the country’s first Sainik School, which will be run by a cooperative institution.

In fact, the school will be built on 11 acres of land in Boriyawi village, 11 km from Mehsana. Dudh Sagar Research and Development Association (DURDA), an agency of Dudh Sagar Dairy, will run this Sainik School. This will be the first such Sainik School in the country, which will be run by a cooperative. State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Health Minister Hrishikesh Patel, Industries Minister Balwant Singh Rajput and Cooperative Minister Jagdish Panchal will also be present in the Bhoomipujan program to be held on Tuesday.

It is notable that the Ministry of Defense of the Central Government had given permission to this Sainik School on August 2 last year. In this Sagar Sainik School, Mehsana, a total of 50 students including 46 boys and 4 girls have been admitted in class 6 for the academic year 2022-23. At the same time, the number of seats has been increased to 80 for the academic year 2023-24, in which 10 percent seats have been reserved for girl students. A total of 55 students have been enrolled in class 6, including 51 boys and 4 girls. Presently the children of this school are studying in MIDFT Mansinghbhai Institute of Dairy and Food Technology located at Doodh Sagar Dairy.