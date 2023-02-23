The United States announced its readiness for negotiations with Russia on START “even tomorrow”

The United States is ready to start negotiations with Russia on the issues of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) “even tomorrow”, if the Russian side is ready for this. This was stated by US Deputy Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland on Thursday, February 23.

“We are ready to start doing this tomorrow, if the Russian Federation is ready for this. We are also ready to allow inspections,” she said in an interview with TASS, answering a question about Washington’s readiness to negotiate without accusations and preconditions.

According to the diplomat, the American side considers the suspension of the agreement to be “irresponsible.” Nuland pointed out that the United States and the Russian Federation are responsible to the world for maintaining the security of nuclear arsenals.

On February 21, during his address to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of participation in START. He stressed that this is precisely the suspension, and not the withdrawal from the treaty. At the same time, the head of state said that before returning to the discussion of START, the country must understand how to take into account the nuclear arsenals of France and Great Britain.

On the same day, the Russian leader submitted a draft law on this to the State Duma, which was adopted. Then the document was unanimously adopted by the Federation Council.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the development of the situation with Russia’s suspension of START depends entirely on the United States. He also suggested that the American side may withdraw from the treaty, but it is not easy to predict its further steps.

The agreement between the Russian Federation and the United States on measures to reduce and limit strategic offensive arms was signed on April 8, 2010 in Prague. The document replaced the 1991 START Treaty. Upon entry into force, it also replaced the 2002 Strategic Offensive Reductions Treaty. This START agreement was worked out on a parity basis in accordance with the principle of equal and indivisible security and provided for real, verifiable and irreversible reductions in strategic offensive arms.

In February 2021, Putin and American leader Joe Biden, during a personal meeting, extended the agreement for five years.