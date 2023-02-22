The United States announced the desire of China to keep a distance from the Russian Federation for the sake of relations with Europe

China wants to improve relations with Europe in order to restore its economy. This was reported by the newspaper on February 21 The New York Times.

It is with this that the publication connects the European tour of Wang Yi, head of the office of the commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on foreign affairs. It is noted that during the trip he also looked for common ground with the most faithful European allies of the United States, with which the PRC is now competing to the greatest extent.

One of Wang Yi’s arguments was an appeal to Europe’s sense of autonomy from the United States. He tried to point out to European leaders that it was the American side that was dragging the region into a new cold war.

At the same time, China wants to maintain good relations with Russia, but analysts interviewed by the newspaper indicate that the Chinese politician refused to directly support Moscow during the tour.

The day before, Wang Yi arrived in Moscow to, in particular, present the Chinese plan for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. He met with Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev and pointed to the inviolability of Chinese-Russian relations, calling them strong as a rock. After meeting with Patrushev, he stressed that China and Russia, as members of the UN Security Council, are responsible for world peace. On February 22, Wang Yi is expected to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

At the end of the first day of the visit, the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported that Moscow and Beijing agreed to jointly oppose any form of unilateral intimidation and promote the development of a multipolar world. Both sides exchanged views on the Ukrainian issue.

The last question has become the hottest topic for discussion by experts and media in China and the United States. They claimed that Wang Yi had come to facilitate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. In Munich, the diplomat even presented a kind of peace plan for the Ukrainian conflict.

However, in an interview with Izvestia, sinologist Alexander Gabuev said that China, which Western elites actively criticize for supporting Russia, does not distance itself in practice: trade is growing, military exercises are taking place, relations between the two countries are strengthening and deepening. But in order for the Europeans not to scold them so much and to drive a wedge between the Europeans and the Americans, it is beneficial for the Chinese to emphasize that they are for peace.

The tour of the head of Chinese diplomacy began on February 14. He visited France, Italy and Germany, where he spoke at the Munich Security Conference.