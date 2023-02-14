The United States announced the interception of four Russian aircraft in the Alaska region

The US Air Defense Command intercepted four aircraft from the Russian Federation after they allegedly intruded into the identification zone over Alaska. This became known on Tuesday, February 14.

From the publication on the official Twitter of the department, it follows that the aircraft were seen the day before. At the same time, Russian aircraft did not enter the airspace of the United States or Canada. As representatives of the command noted, such activity is often recorded in this area. The military does not consider the very fact of the flight of Russian aircraft near their borders a threat.

It is also emphasized that this case is not related to recent incidents with balloons.

The day before, Stoltenberg said that the appearance of unidentified balloons in US airspace indicates the activation of the intelligence agencies of China and Russia against NATO countries.

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the situation, calling it another confirmation of the unfriendly attitude of the West towards the Russian Federation.

On February 12, the Pentagon spotted another unidentified spherical object over Lake Huron near the border with Canada. The department said they were following him. Later that day, the craft was shot down by fighter jets.

As the press secretary of the White House, Karine Jean-Pierre, later stated, American experts intend to collect and examine the wreckage of the liquidated equipment.

On the eve of an unidentified object noticed in the airspace over Canada. The armed forces of Canada and the United States shot down an aerial target over the Yukon Territory in the northwest of the country. The soldiers removed the wreckage of the device for further study.

On February 10, the US military also spotted a balloon in the airspace over Alaska, after which they shot down the aircraft. The object was tracked for 24 hours and shot down on the US-Canada border – over the northeastern part of the region.

