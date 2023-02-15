The United States asked Argentina for data on pregnant Russian women

Washington requested data on the investigation of the mass entry of pregnant Russian women into Argentina. On Tuesday, February 14, the publication reported La Nation with reference to sources.

The publication notes that the Argentine federal court received an appeal from the United States Department of Homeland Security. Interest in this topic is due, in particular, to the fact that, together with Argentine citizenship, a visa to the United States is issued for a period of 10 years.

On February 11, it became known that the Argentine migration service refused entry to the country for a group of pregnant women from Russia. They were detained for several times at border posts, but eventually released. On the same day, the head of the department, Florencia Carignano, announced that the country began to suspend and cancel the residence permit (residence permit) of Russians who received it after the birth of a child, but did not stay in the country.

Lawyer Alisher Zakhidov on the same day, in an interview with Izvestia, suggested that the problems of pregnant Russian women when entering Argentina are associated with changes in the country’s migration policy against the backdrop of the Ukrainian conflict. He recalled that residents of the Russian Federation have the right to visit Argentina without visas and stay there for up to 90 days. In addition, children born in the country can apply for local citizenship.

On February 13, it became known that several raids were carried out in Buenos Aires to search for people who are suspected of selling false documents to pregnant Russian women. According to the TN television channel, the searches were organized as part of an investigation into the illegal activities of agencies that offered women a package of services for organizing childbirth and Argentine documents for children. We are talking about the sale of fake certificates required to apply for a residence permit.

