The administration of US President Joe Biden, if necessary, is ready to turn to Congress on the allocation of a new aid package to Ukraine. About this on Friday, February 17, declared White House National Security Council (NSC) Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby during a briefing.

Kirby was asked if the White House had any understanding of when he would have to approach US lawmakers about a new aid package for Ukraine.

“No. I mean, again, I hope we (send a new request to Congress. – Ed.) We will not need it, but we will certainly be ready for this, ”said the White House representative.

According to him, at the moment, the administration is still spending the previously allocated funds in the amount of about $42 billion, in particular, to ensure the security of Ukraine.

“We believe this funding will get us through most of this year, and I just don’t have a set date for telling you we’ll have to come back,” Kirby assured.

On the same day, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Pentagon officials, that the United States plans to send auditors to the war zone in Ukraine to monitor the use of multibillion-dollar military aid. According to them, after the recent trip of representatives of three US departments to Ukraine in January, it was decided to establish direct control over the spending of allocated funds.

On February 11, Republican Congressman Paul Gosar urged the United States to stop provoking the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, Kyiv’s allies need to find a peaceful solution to problems in order to stop the loss of life and destruction.

Prior to this, on February 7, Republican Party spokesman Matt Goetz during a meeting of the House of Representatives said that Washington is spending tens of billions of dollars on Ukraine to foment a conflict that does not meet the national interests of the United States. In his opinion, the White House violates its own “red lines” every day, supplying Kyiv with more and more powerful weapons.

In November, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said the United States had provided more than $20 billion in military aid to Ukraine. He also stressed that the United States would continue to help Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

The United States and Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

