Columnist Josh Hammer said that Ukraine will have to independently resolve territorial issues with Russia if politicians opposed to supporting Kyiv come to power in the United States. On Saturday, March 18, he said in an article for the magazine Newsweek.

Hammer cited Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is often cited in the media as a possible candidate in the 2024 US presidential election, as an example. The politician stated that the conflict in Ukraine is not an American national interest, and Washington should seek peace between Kiev and Moscow.

The journalist agreed with the position of DeSantis and noted that the territorial integrity of Ukraine should not worry the United States.

The observer also noted that after the collapse of the USSR, the borders of Ukraine were drawn in an arbitrary order, and many Russian-speaking residents of eastern Ukraine may themselves want to become part of Russia.

Earlier, on March 4, former US President Donald Trump said that if he is re-elected as US President, it will “not be difficult” for him to resolve the conflict in Ukraine within one day.

At the end of January, Trump noted that humanity was on the verge of a third world war, and American President Joe Biden brought him there. He is sure that if he were re-elected in 2020, there would be no conflict in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov then said that Biden did not want to resolve the conflict, but, on the contrary, chose the path of further pumping weapons into Ukraine.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.