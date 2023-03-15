The United States declares its unwillingness to conflict with Russia over Ukraine

Washington does not want the situation in Ukraine to turn into a conflict between the US and Russia. On Wednesday, March 15, he told the TV channel CNN White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby amid discussion of the US drone incident in the Black Sea.

“What we least want, what the least anyone would want is an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine to the point of becoming something between the United States and Russia,” Kirby said.

The incident with the Russian Su-27 fighter and the American MQ-9 drone on March 14 was reported by the US European Command (USEUCOM). According to them, during the interception, the plane hit the drone propeller with its wing, after which it fell in the international waters of the Black Sea.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian fighters did not use airborne weapons and did not come into contact with a US drone over the Black Sea.

In turn, the coordinator of strategic communications at the National Security Council, John Kirby, said that the United States would express concern to Russia in connection with the incident with a drone over the Black Sea. He also assured that the US has taken steps to prevent the wreckage of the MQ-9 unmanned aerial vehicle from falling into the wrong hands.

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov arrived at the US State Department after an incident with a Russian Su-27 fighter jet and an American drone. He called the appearance of a US drone over the Black Sea a provocation. Antonov clarified that the Russian Federation did not use weapons against the drone. The ambassador noted that American aircraft and ships have nothing to do near the borders of the Russian Federation.