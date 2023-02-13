The United States did not rule out the version of the extraterrestrial origin of downed air objects

It is possible that the downed objects in the airspace over the United States may be of extraterrestrial origin. This was stated by the head of the North American Joint Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Glen van Herk on Sunday, February 12, during a briefing.

“I will leave intelligence and counterintelligence to make a decision on this matter. At this stage, I do not exclude any versions, ”his answer conveys. Reuters to the question of whether the military is ready to completely exclude the version of the extraterrestrial origin of aircraft.

He added that the military was unable to determine how the last three objects were kept in the air, as well as how they were set in motion or where they flew from.

In addition, the agency source said that the military did not see any evidence that any of the objects were of extraterrestrial origin.

For three days in a row, air objects have been spotted in the sky on the US-Canada border. First, on February 10, the US military also spotted a balloon in the airspace over Alaska, after which they shot down the aircraft. The object was tracked for 24 hours and eliminated on the US border with Canada – over the northeastern part of Alaska.

Further on February 11, an unidentified object was noticed in the airspace over Canada. The armed forces of Canada and the United States shot down an aerial target over the Yukon Territory in the northwest of the country. The soldiers removed the wreckage of the device for further study.

And on February 12, the Pentagon spotted an unidentified object over the waters of Lake Huron. After that, the US military shot down an air object.

On the night of February 3, a huge balloon was seen in the sky over the United States. The Pentagon then stated that it was a Chinese, presumably intelligence apparatus, but it did not pose a danger to the population, and all necessary measures to prevent the leakage of valuable information were promptly taken.

On February 4, The Associated Press reported that a PRC balloon had been shot down by the American military. The material noted that the balloon was shot down off the East Coast of the United States on the orders of Biden. Later, the Pentagon said it examined the equipment on the balloon, establishing that it was used for intelligence gathering.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in turn, denied this assertion. The agency said in a statement that the purpose of the balloon is “civilian in nature.” The probe, in particular, was used for meteorological research. A serious introduction was made to Washington in connection with the incident. The ministry said the incident damaged relations between the two countries.

