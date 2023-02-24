February 24, 2023, 05:41 – BLiTZ – News

National Security Assistant to United States Leader Joseph Biden Jake Sullivan pointed to the fact that the government does not notice any changes in the level of readiness of the Russian Federation’s nuclear forces.

During a conversation with the CNN television channel, he pointed to the fact that the establishments of the two states do not stop conducting a dialogue on this issue.

“In fact, at this stage, we see no change in the readiness of Russian nuclear forces and do not consider it necessary to make any changes in the readiness of our own forces,” the text of his statement reads. He shared this point of view as part of a discussion about whether the confrontation unfolding in the Ukrainian territories is capable of forcing the Russian Federation to use more serious weapons.

It follows from the point of view presented by him that the American side remains in touch with the Russian Federation. This is done in order to prevent such a development of events.

Recall that a member of the Congress of the United States of America, Paul Gosar, pointed to the fact that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s hatred of the Russian Federation, which has no rational justification, can force the state to become a party to a military conflict.

Thus, he confirmed the assumption of businessman Elon Musk, who had previously convicted Blinken’s deputy Victoria Nuland of deepening the confrontation unfolding on Ukrainian territory. Read more about this in the material of the BLiTZ.