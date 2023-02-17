The United States has threats more serious than nuclear war – these are infections – News

February 18, 2023, 02:13 – BLiTZ – News

Scientists from Harvard and New York Universities have warned that infections passing from animals to humans could trigger the next pandemic, British tabloid Daily Mail writes.

The material says that scientists accused the United States of failing to track risks on its own territory. One of the most dangerous breeding grounds for new viruses is likely to be Texas, which is one of the world’s leading meat producers.

According to statistics cited by the Daily Mail, a record 10 billion animals went to the United States for meat last year.

The article highlights that the country earns about $200 billion a year from importing live cattle, which can carry diseases. There is also a game market, where about 40 million animals are raised annually.

Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, a public health expert at Brown University in Rhode Island, also warned that the state’s high density of beef animals in unsanitary conditions increases the risk of transmission from livestock to humans.

“There is mounting evidence that animal-to-human transmission is on the rise in the US,” writes the Daily Mail.

Infections can be passed to humans from animals at any stage of the meat supply chain, scientists say. The risk of infection from imported livestock is higher because it is transported without health and safety checks.

Therefore, they can bring new viruses and diseases into the country, the newspaper concluded.

