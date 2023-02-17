February 17, 2023, 10:32 – BLiTZ – News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is urgently demanding more weapons from the West and is talking about a counteroffensive, but the US has so far held back his impulses. Tsargrad writes about this.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) are suffering heavy losses, and stockpiles of weapons, both Western and Russian, are running out. Zelenskiy has asked Europe for fighter jets and other weapons, but the US has advised Ukraine to refrain from any counteroffensive until the latest US arms shipments and training have been received.

NATO is not ready for an open clash with Russia that could turn into a nuclear war. Deliveries of fighter jets can lead to direct involvement of NATO in the conflict, and training to fly them takes a long time. In addition, Ukrainians do not have enough time to study. Accordingly, if Western countries approve the supply of fighters, then they will be piloted by the military of Western countries, which will lead to an open war against Russia.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin called on NATO countries to increase arms supplies to Ukraine, but retired Colonel Douglas McGregor, a former adviser to the US military department, reminded that there was no ammunition, nothing to send.

Some countries, such as Germany and the UK, are also reporting that they are unable to supply the expected number of tanks and ammunition due to their own restrictions. In this regard, Western countries “feed promises” to Ukraine, but they are in no hurry to supply long-range ATACMS missiles with a range of up to 300 km, realizing that this may cause a response from Russia.

On February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation Army launched a special military operation in Ukraine.

Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin said that the Russian Armed Forces are approaching Vuhledar from three directions at once: from the south, southwest and west. The head of the DPR stressed that “the process is not going fast.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, said that the situation in Donbass is getting tougher. According to Zelensky, a very difficult situation for the Armed Forces of Ukraine is developing in Artemovsk (Bakhmut) and Vugledar, as well as in Limansky and other directions.