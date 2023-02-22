February 22, 2023, 04:31 – BLiTZ – News

Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the “We are with Russia” movement, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, said that the authorities of the United States of America are forcing the leadership of Ukraine to carry out an offensive in the southern direction. He also spoke about the heartlessness of the American leader Joe Biden, who is ready to “earn political points for himself at the cost of the inhabitants of the post-Ukrainian space.”

“The Americans are forcing Zelensky to attack southward, and Biden’s visit is proof of that. Biden needs a war at the cost of at least all the inhabitants of the post-Ukrainian space, if only to earn dividends on the eve of a new election race, ”RIA Novosti quoted Rogov as saying.

Earlier it became known that as part of the military aid package, information about which appeared in December last year, the leadership of the United States sent to the Kiev regime not simple JDAM aerial bombs, but a modification with an increased range of up to 72 kilometers when dropped from a height of 14 kilometers JDAM- ER (Extended Range).

It is emphasized that the JDAM-ER is an upgrade kit for an aerial bomb with a correction module, as well as wings that open in flight, which provide the bomb with the ability to glide to its own target at a considerable distance.