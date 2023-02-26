US President Joe Biden’s promises to provide military support to Kyiv do not make sense, because the US leader does not understand the real state of affairs in Ukraine. This opinion was expressed on February 25 by the columnist new york post Michael Goodwin.

“Even with Ukraine’s amazing tenacity, claims of great geopolitical gains for the West are premature at best,” he wrote.

The journalist noted that although $ 113 billion was allocated to support Kyiv, the American leadership is slow to supply weapons to Ukraine. So, it may take about two years before the Abrams tanks get to the front.

“The scheme is such that at first the administration refuses the request, then after a few weeks or months it says yes, and after a few more weeks or months it delivers,” the observer explained.

At the same time, there was still no answer to the request of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for the supply of fighter jets. Goodwin suggested that the Ukrainian side might receive some time after the tanks, which by wartime standards means “never”.

On February 25, it became known that Zelensky plans to send the United States a list that will indicate the weapons that Kyiv would like to receive. It will include F-16 fighter jets, which are allegedly needed to hasten the end of the conflict.

A day earlier, military expert and political scientist Ivan Konovalov expressed the opinion that the new supply of US weapons to Ukraine would not affect the course of the special military operation. According to him, arms supplies to Kyiv have reached the so-called plateau, when their volume does not grow, but is kept by the United States at the same level.

Prior to that, on February 20, Biden arrived on a visit to the capital of Ukraine, where he met with Zelensky. During the visit, the head of the White House announced a new $500 million military aid package, which could include howitzers and Javelin systems.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of a special operation by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision to conduct which was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

