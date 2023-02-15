The United States recognized the emergence of China in the first place in the trade war with Washington

China is taking the lead in a trade war with the United States of America. This opinion was expressed by the founder of the American fund Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio on Wednesday, February 15, at a conference in Dubai.

He pointed out, in particular, that the yuan is beginning to be more widely used in international trade.

"China is winning the trade war. If you just take the numbers – the percentage of world trade and dominance, "said Dalio, whose words are quoted by the agency. Bloomberg.

The material notes that the founder of the Bridgewater Associates fund at the end of last year said that the two countries were “dangerously close to war.” Now, he reiterated that the US is still “on the verge” of a conflict with China.

At the same time, Dalio expressed hope that the trade confrontation between the two largest economies in the world would not escalate into an armed conflict.

“The line does not mean that we will cross it. I hope we do not cross this line,” he said.

On February 5, economics professor Nouriel Roubini wrote in an article for the Financial Times that the dollar could lose its status as the world’s reserve currency in the next 10 years amid the confrontation between the US and China.

The specialist explained that inflation in the US and other internal problems of the country have become threats to states where the market is still being formed. So, China and Saudi Arabia have already carried out the first transactions in yuan. Moreover, countries may agree to trade oil, paying only in Chinese currency.

Prior to that, on January 31, BitRiver financial analyst Vladislav Antonov, in an interview with Izvestia, noted a trend towards a gradual decrease in the hegemony of the dollar in the world, as the United States in recent years began to abuse its position, the practice of sanctions and asset confiscations too often.

As a result, many countries, in the interests of their own security, began to more actively regulate their trade imbalances in their own currencies. This gives them independence from potential threats and punishments from the US.

Earlier, in October 2022, US Federal Reserve economist Colin Weiss listed scenarios for the decline in the role of the dollar. Thus, the United States considers its currency the main reserve of the world and has a powerful army. But countries that work in parallel with China and Russia may abandon the dollar as a reserve currency.

If China refuses the dollar, its position in the world will also decrease. system. Due to the growing influence of the PRC, Hong Kong may follow. If these scenarios are implemented, the US dollar will still retain important positions, the specialist noted.

