Ukrainian militants will have to use fewer weapons on the battlefield due to the depletion of the arsenal in Western countries. This was reported by the newspaper on February 14 Politico.

“We are working with Ukrainian soldiers in various locations across Europe to emphasize additional training in maneuvering so that they rely not so much on artillery fire as on troop maneuvers on the battlefield,” the newspaper quoted US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin as saying.

It is specified that Washington’s concern about the stockpiles of weapons and ammunition is growing.

Earlier that day, the 10th meeting of the contact group on arming Kyiv in the Rammstein format was held in Brussels. On the agenda of the discussion were such issues as the protection of the Ukrainian sky, including with the help of an aviation platform; the development of a “tank coalition”; formation of safety margins for ammunition; Ukrainian military training; logistics, repair and maintenance of weapons.

Following the meeting, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the issue of deliveries of fighter jets from Germany to Ukraine “is not currently in the spotlight.”

At the same time, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, during a meeting of the heads of the alliance’s defense departments in Brussels, noted that NATO countries should provide Ukraine not only with new weapons, but also with integrated military assistance.

On the eve of February 13, The Washington Post, citing US officials, reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden is confident that difficulties will inevitably arise in the issue of congressional approval of assistance to Ukraine. In this regard, the United States insists on the conduct of more active hostilities by Ukrainian militants.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

