The Western countries, which promised to provide Ukraine with new NATO equipment, will not be able to deliver it all at once, as logistical problems have arisen. The newspaper wrote about it on February 14 The Washington Post referring to an unnamed US official.

“We did not take into account the fact that it is damn difficult to deliver all these cargoes to Ukraine in a complete set,” said a US source on condition of anonymity.

As noted in the article, the main transport channels through which weapons are transferred to Kyiv pass through Poland, Slovakia and Romania. However, these directions can be blocked due to congestion, and then all the weapons will get stuck on the border.

“The more of this equipment moving at the same time, the higher the likelihood of congestion,” the official said.

In addition, the ammunition promised to Ukraine is simply not enough, in connection with which the NATO countries are trying to urgently increase production in order to satisfy both the needs of Ukraine and replenish their own stocks.

Earlier on February 15, military expert Alexei Leonkov told Izvestiya that NATO could not supply even more ammunition to Ukraine because its military-industrial complex (MIC) was not designed for such an intensive consumption of shells.

On February 14, the Politico newspaper wrote that Ukrainian fighters would have to use fewer weapons on the battlefield due to the depletion of the arsenal in Western countries.

On the same day, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius noted that the situation around the supply of Leopard 2 tanks promised to Ukraine was not as successful as it seemed at first glance, since the condition of many vehicles leaves much to be desired. According to the minister, the combat readiness of the mentioned tanks, as well as the number of available spare parts for them, does not yet mean that this idea is successful.

On February 10, Strana.ua expert Ruslan Bortnyk said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had received a “wake-up call” from Western politicians regarding the supply of military equipment. He noted that the head of state failed to convince other countries of the need for quick deliveries of fighter aircraft, as was recently done with tanks.

Russia continues the special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022. The key goals of the Russian military are the denazification and demilitarization of the Kyiv regime. This is necessary to ensure the security of the Russian state and people, the Kremlin said.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

