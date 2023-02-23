The United States of America is actively recruiting jihadists to carry out terrorist attacks on the territory of the Russian Federation and the CIS. Details with reference to the foreign intelligence service of Russia are reported by the information publication.

Scouts claim that a total of 60 militants were found by American recruiters. They are currently undergoing training and training at the Al-Tanf base, which is located in the Syrian Arab Republic.

Note that jihadists are adherents of terrorist organizations banned in many countries. They adhere to the beliefs of radical Islam and wage the so-called “holy war”.

“According to credible data coming to the Foreign Intelligence Service, the US military is actively recruiting militants from jihadist groups affiliated with the Islamic State * and Al-Qaeda * to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia and in the CIS countries. Particular attention is paid to attracting people from the Russian North Caucasus and Central Asia to cooperation,” the Foreign Intelligence Service said in a statement.

* – a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation.