March 11 - BLiTZ. Member of the US House of Representatives Democrat Adam Schiff proposed launching a mechanism for imposing sanctions against China if he supports the Russian Federation. RT writes about it.

The document itself, which contains the details of the proposed bill, states that the President of America will be able to impose sanctions “against persons from the PRC.” Such actions will take place if the head of the United States receives information that confirms Russia’s assistance, that is, the supply of weapons or equipment, the provision of material or other assistance.

Military expert Sergei Sudakov argues that if the bill is passed, China’s response will be immediate and harsh.

Recall that the Special Operation in Ukraine began on February 24, 2022.

InoSmi: Japan will regret its anti-Russian policy because of Ukraine