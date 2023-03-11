The entry of a NATO military contingent into the territory of Ukraine could provoke a third world war. About this in his Twitter on Friday, March 10, wrote an American politician, a candidate for governor of Kentucky, Jeffrey Young.

He advised Western countries to think twice before sending their soldiers to Ukraine.

“This is madness. This can lead to the destruction by Russia of any country that introduces troops; or it will lead to a nuclear war that could destroy everyone on Earth, ”the message says.

On February 19, French politician Florian Filippo appreciated the words of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about his readiness to transfer MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine. According to the French politician, such a decision on the part of a country that is a member of the NATO alliance is pushing the world towards the start of a third world war.

On February 10, Filippo pointed out that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the European Union are provoking a third world war. He noted that Zelensky’s European tour looks like an “irresponsible circus” in which all of Europe participates.

On February 6, the Polish Prime Minister said that the country’s authorities admit the likelihood that the conflict in Ukraine will lead to a third world war.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine after the start of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision on the special operation was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of increased shelling by Ukrainian militants.