The United States was accused of exploiting the conflict in Ukraine

By News Desk

The United States used the experience gained in Ukraine to prepare for a war with China. A columnist wrote about this on February 16 Associated Press Tara Kopp.

The journalist believes that China remains “America’s biggest problem.” Washington has learned some lessons from the conflict in Ukraine that could be applied by “supporting” Taiwan.

“A future US military campaign will most likely include much more air and naval forces to allow some of the load to be taken off ground systems and less ammunition to be used,” Kopp wrote.

As the journalist noted, Taiwan must be fully armed in advance. According to her, the war must be started with everything necessary.

Kopp cited building industrial capacity to produce more weapons as one of the key elements in preparing for a clash with China.

In addition, it is necessary to use space, which has proven useful for “intelligence, communications and propaganda,” she stressed. The journalist also said that American experts are considering the possibility of expanding satellite communications, based on the success of Starlink.

On the same day, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce placed the American companies Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Missiles & Defense on the unreliable list due to the supply of weapons to Taiwan. According to the decree, companies are prohibited from importing and exporting with China, as well as from investing in China. In addition, fines are imposed, the amount of which is twice the amount of the contract of each enterprise for the sale of weapons to Taiwan.

Earlier, on Jan. 29, columnist Yuan Xiaocun warned that a potential clash with China would cost the United States dearly. He stressed that the injection of confrontational rhetoric only provokes the authorities and the population of the PRC to fight back.

Prior to this, on December 30, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Tan Kefei warned of the risks associated with US plans to send Volcano anti-tank systems to the Taiwan Self-Defense Forces.

On Dec. 28, Politico noted that Washington was late in scaling up resources to defend Taiwan. The material says that the Chinese side has a large enough navy, as well as aircraft and ballistic missiles, to challenge the dominance of the United States in the waters of the Indo-Pacific region.

On October 20, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced his readiness to support Taipei in the event of aggression from Beijing. He added that the American side is committed to doing everything possible to ensure that Taiwan is able to effectively defend itself.

The aggravation of relations between China, Taiwan and the United States occurred in August 2022 after an unauthorized visit by Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi to the island. The politician called her trip evidence of Washington’s commitment to supporting Taiwanese democracy. Beijing urged to refrain from this step. Later, the Chinese authorities reported serious problems in relations with the United States.

Official relations between the Chinese government and its island province were interrupted in 1949, when the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, who lost in a civil war with the Communist Party of the People’s Republic of China, moved to Taiwan. Contact between the island and Mainland China resumed in the late 1980s.

