The United States was concerned about the possible assistance of the Russian Federation in Ukraine from China

The United States is concerned about possible assistance from China to Russia in the conduct of hostilities in Ukraine. This was stated by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in an interview with the TV channel nbc newspublished February 18th.

“We are very concerned that China is considering providing “lethal” support to Russia in its [спецоперации на] Ukraine. I have made it clear that this will have serious consequences in our relationship,” he said.

Meanwhile, Blinken stressed that the PRC and the US must keep channels of communication open.

On the eve of Anthony Blinken met with the head of the office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC Central Committee) Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 59th Munich Security Conference. In the conversation, the US Secretary of State stressed that Washington will not tolerate a violation of its sovereignty under any circumstances. During the meeting, bilateral relations were discussed, as well as the Ukrainian conflict, the launch of a Chinese ballistic missile and the situation in Taiwan.

At the same time, on February 17, the Permanent Representative of the People’s Republic of China to the UN, Zhang Jun, speaking at a meeting of the organization’s Security Council on the anniversary of the Minsk agreements, said that China calls on Russia and Ukraine to cease fire and start peace negotiations as soon as possible.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

