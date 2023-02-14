The University of Samara will help Venezuela with the training of civil aviation specialists

February 14, 2023, 10:09 am – BLiTZ – News Samara National Research University will assist Venezuela with the training of civil aviation experts. This was reported in the press service of the educational institution.

This agreement was consolidated after the delegations of members of the National Institute of Civil Aviation and the University Institute of Civil Aviation of Venezuela visited Samara University. Queen. Representatives of Venezuela during the visit noted the vast experience of Samara University in training aviation professionals. Cooperation with this institution carries good prospects for the developing aviation industry in the Bolivian Republic, they noted.

“We need training and retraining of experts in various fields. Therefore, we would like to conclude a cooperation agreement with Samara University, which will give the opportunity to train our students and specialists in Samara, to conduct educational exchanges and advanced training programs, ”the press service of the university quotes Ruben, Director of Human Resources at the Venezuelan Institute of Civil Aviation Barreto.

Particular attention will be paid to training in such areas as the development and design of aviation equipment and components, aircraft repair, the use of composite materials in the aviation sector, robotics, and so on.

Earlier it was reported that the residents of Samara voted for the introduction of a ban for officials and deputies to go on vacation abroad. Read more about this in the BLiTZ article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

