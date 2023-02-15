The urology department was renovated in the Amur Regional Hospital

The repair of the urology department has been completed in the Amur Regional Clinical Hospital. This was reported by the press service of the regional government.

The contractor completed the redevelopment, renovated the premises, installed air conditioners and modern lighting, as well as equipped showers for patients with limited mobility and a modern operating block.

“In addition to the branch, we also renovated the area where the classrooms and the elevator hall are located on the eighth floor of the building,” added the head of the contractor.

The total area of ​​the department is 1.6 thousand square meters. m. The work has been carried out since October 2022, clarifies Amur News Service.

In 2023, the Amur Regional Clinical Hospital also plans to renovate the departments of gynecology and vascular surgery and modernize the reception unit.

Previously, all windows have already been replaced in the institution, the hall has been renovated, the department of anesthesiology and resuscitation, the burns department, the departments of maxillofacial and thoracic surgery have been reconstructed, repairs have been completed in the proctology department and Block D.

